PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The Latest on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Dayton 65-54 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jamuni McNeace added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who rebounded from a semifinal loss to Wisconsin to earn their second win in the Bahamas. Miles Reynolds also went 6 for 6 at the line in the final 34 seconds to keep the Sooners in control late.

Advertisement

Oklahoma led 9-0 and 26-12 in this one, only to squander the lead and fall behind 41-34 when the Flyers opened the second half on a 13-0 run. But Oklahoma regrouped, and James hit a pair of big 3-pointers and a driving layup during one key sequence in the final 5 minutes.

Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points for Dayton (4-2), which shot just 32 percent for the game.

___

1:45 a.m.

Fourth-ranked Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin will meet for the championship on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Cavaliers and Badgers headline the four-game schedule Friday. The list includes Oklahoma meeting Dayton for third place, Butler playing Florida in the fifth-place game and Stanford meeting Middle Tennessee in the seventh-place game to end the day.

There have been multiple records broken in the first two days of the tournament. Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers set the Atlantis record with nine blocked shots in the first-round win against Stanford.

On Thursday, Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice hit a tournament-record seven 3-pointers. Butler's Sean McDermott tied that record in the day's final game, while Butler hit an Atlantis-record 16 3-pointers in the win against Middle Tennessee in the consolation bracket.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25