___

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.