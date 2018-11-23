PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — De'Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help fourth-ranked Virginia hold off Dayton 66-59 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Hunter made a 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers (5-0) in control and send them into the championship game Friday against No. 25 Wisconsin.

Ty Jerome added 15 points for Virginia, and Kyle Guy had 14.

Josh Cunningham led Dayton (4-1) with 15 points. Dayton will face Oklahoma on Friday in the third-place game.

NO. 6 NEVADA 96, TULSA 86

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Nevada beat Tulsa in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts in the championship game Friday night. Massachusetts beat Southern Illinois 84-62.

Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Sterling Taplin led the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu had 14.

NO. 25 WISCONSIN 78, OKLAHOMA 58

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — D'Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven 3-pointers to help Wisconsin beat Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Trice started 7 for 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. He finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish 7 for 8 for the Badgers (5-0).

Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1).

