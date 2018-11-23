The Wallabies have hit back at All Black claims they're "not quite right" after it was suggested the Kiwis are suffering from a lack of competition across the ditch.

The Wallabies' poor record in the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship was blamed as the reason the All Blacks lost to Ireland last weekend, and New Zealand coach Steve Hansen stated it was better for his side to be playing more games against emerging Northern Hemisphere teams.

The All Blacks thrashed the Wallabies in all three Bledisloe matches this year and Hansen said Australia's expansive style of play was not helpful in preparing for northern sides.

"There is no doubt the style of game that is played by South Africa is similar to the style played up here [Northern Hemisphere]," Hansen said.

"I still believe Australia are a really good rugby side.

"There is definitely something missing because they are not quite right and are not performing to the level they can.

"But the more we play teams like South Africa, Ireland and England, France, which we have done this year, it is good for us.

"We have had a bit of a preview so to speak."

Wallabies defence coach Nathan Grey returned serve this week, praising Ireland and noting how the Wallabies defeated the All Blacks in October 2017, and August 2015.

"We've beaten them a couple of times in the last couple of years so yeah, it's great for Ireland to get their first win at home against them," Grey said.

"I think New Zealand have been consistent over a long period of time. You've got to look at the big picture and identify that the top six, seven nations in the world at the moment, if you're not on your game you're going to get beaten.

"There's opportunities to beat any team in the world at the moment. You've just got to make sure it's the team that's going to be the most consistent in delivering how they play because if you're off you're going to lose and we've shown that against New Zealand a number of times. Other teams have against them as well.

"[I'm] super happy for Ireland to get that win."

Hansen's comments come amid World Rugby exploring the idea of a global league for the three years between World Cups, a tournament that would pit Northern and Southern Hemisphere teams against each other throughout the year in a points table system that would culminate in a finals series at the end of each season.

Meanwhile, Grey's stocks have risen significantly on this spring tour after impressive defensive performances by the Wallabies against Wales and Italy, with England to come this weekend.

"The goal is to continue to grow that and it's pleasing for the players to actually be seeing the reward of what they do when they put the work in and they execute," Grey said.

"You're always working on improvement and never happy with any points being scored against us but we'll consistently try and improve on what we're doing.

"Every opposition we're up against is always throwing something different. We've had a really good look at what they're bringing to the table from an attacking perspective and we'll be well prepared for what we believe where their threats are and how they're going to target us."

