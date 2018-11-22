By Liam Napier in Rome

If form translates to salary, Ardie Savea could be about to break New Zealand Rugby's balance sheet. Rightly so, too.

Now approaching the pointy end of negotiations around whether he will stay or join French club Pau after next year's World Cup, Savea could not have picked a better time to hit career-best form for the All Blacks.

Much of that, of course, comes down to opportunity.

Advertisement

The vast majority of Savea's international career has been stuck behind Sam Cane.

One-off chances have come but in 34 tests, since his debut in 2016, Savea has made 10 starts; four of those against Argentina when a raft of changes were made around him.

This year, the door finally opened. Cane's ugly and unfortunate fractured neck meant there was only ever one choice to replace him.

Savea had been influential before that point anyway, notably proving his versatility with a standout performance at No 8 in Argentina.

New Zealand All Black number 8 Ardie Savea is congratulated by Sam Cane after scoring during the Pasifika Challenge clash between the All Blacks and Samoa. Photo / Greg Bowker.

The chance to have his first, sustained run in the coveted seven jersey is something else, though, something Savea has treasured.

This year, he has been New Zealand's best loose forward. Among the world's best, too.

"I was just chipping away, trying to do my bit. I look back now and you can say it was a long wait but it's about being patient and when one opportunity comes that's when you've got to try and take it," Savea says on the eve of his third successive start in Rome.

"I'm grateful to play for a longer time. I've enjoyed it. I'm the type of person who needs to play game after game to start getting my mojo on and I think that's been awesome this year."

Savea has been into everything. He's snaffled crucial turnovers at crucial times – look no further than the one which created the match-winning try against the Springboks in Pretoria. He's carried strongly, often, legs pumping as they always do. And he's brought the physical defensive presence the All Blacks have long asked him to harness.

New Zealand's contracting system is such that deputies never usually command the same salary as starters.

Savea is now in a rare position to change that dynamic. At 25-years-old he is, clearly, a special case; a player with a big future in the black jersey, and the yellow one, well beyond next year.

New Zealand All Black number 8 Ardie Savea scores during the Pasifika Challenge clash between the All Blacks and Samoa at Eden Park. Photo / Greg Bowker.

Conrad Smith, now assistant coach at Pau, visited the All Blacks in Dublin and no doubt caught up with Savea and Ben Smith, who is expected to spend seven months at the French club after the World Cup.

To prevent Savea joining Smith, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen knows NZR must now to step up and effectively pay the fast maturing openside what he is worth.

As much as players want to start, they also need to be rewarded and feel valued.

"It puts him in a pretty strong position to say I deserve what I'm asking for," Hansen said. "It's progressing well. He's done everything he can and now it's up to the union to do everything they can.

"He's got the physicality in his game now. He's always been a genuine athlete with the ball but he's now stealing ball, he's making good tackles and he's been forced into having to do that with Sammy not being there.

"He's stepped up to the plate and got confidence out of knowing he's going to be selected every week. It's a good example of how much confidence plays a role in who you are and what you are.

"He's got a sense of belonging in the team. He knows he's playing well and he's doing it every week no fuss, no bother. It's been a great year for him."

For now, Savea is giving little away about whether he'll stay or go. It wasn't always the case, but the growing sense is this run of starts could swing the balance back in New Zealand's favour.

"I haven't really thought about that yet. I'm just waiting for this tour to finish and then concentrate on that," Savea said. "I'll probably have to decide soon actually. Probably before Super Rugby. I'll sit down with my loved ones and just see what's best for my family and myself.

"It will be tough but at the moment I'm just trying to get 2018 done and then focus on that."

Savea has certainly fulfilled his part of the equation.

New Zealand Rugby, now it is your turn.