CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales coach Warren Gatland has retained Gareth Anscombe at flyhalf for Saturday's test against South Africa and brought in Liam Williams for the injured Leigh Halfpenny at fullback.

Williams for Halfpenny, who hasn't recovered from a concussion, is the only change Gatland made to the Welsh 15 that beat Australia 9-6 two weeks ago.

Williams made his 50th test appearance in the easy win over Tonga last weekend, when Wales rested many of its front-liners.

Gatland resisted any temptation to switch Anscombe to fullback for the South Africa test as Wales goes for a fourth win from four games in the end-of-year test window for the first time ever, and a ninth straight victory.

The coach said "we have rewarded the team that faced Australia with another start this weekend."

Wales starts as favorite against the rebuilding Springboks having won the last three encounters, and four out of the last five.

