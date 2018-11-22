The formidable pairing behind three-time Group One-winner, and now sire, Mongolian Khan have teamed up once again to top this year's New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale yesterday.

Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry principal Lang Lin, commonly known as Mr Wolf, went to $525,000 to secure lot 432 — a Savabeel full-brother to dual Group One winner Costume.

The colt will join the Cambridge stable of Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman, who trained Mongolian Khan to Group One glory for Lang. He too is a graduate of the sale and Lang is hoping his latest acquisition can reach the same lofty heights as his predecessor.

Lang thought the colt was the horse of the sale and he is already looking towards a breeding career with his purchase.

"Our aim is to buy the best, not just in terms of racing in New Zealand, but with the aim of breeding and selling in New Zealand in the future," Lang said.

"We thought his pedigree page was the best in the sale."

Lang has already invested heavily in his New Zealand breeding operation. He stands two stallions in New Zealand — Mongolian Khan at Windsor Park Stud in Cambridge and Mongolian Falcon at Willow Glen Stud in Waimate.

