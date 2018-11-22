A rising motorsport star has been found not guilty of rape after a lengthy trial in Rotorua District Court.

Faine Kahia,22, faced three charges of sexual violation by rape, three charges of indecent assault, two male assaults female charges, and two charges of sexual connection with a young person.

He was cleared of all of the charges but one charge of sexual connection with a young person and one charge of male assaults female, Stuff reports.

Kahia's defence throughout the trial was that he did have sex with the complainant but that it was consensual. The defence pointed to the fact that the complainant started taking contraceptive pills as evidence.

The defence's case came down to credibility, claiming that the complainant "lied", while also pointing to social media contact between the pair after the alleged incident in 2013.

The assault that Kahia was found guilty of happened on school grounds, when he grabbed the victim's arm that alarmed her friends and teachers.

Kahia is a rising motorsport star from Taupo with ambitions of becoming a Formula 1 driver.

He has been remanded on bail for sentencing on February 1, 2019.