CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat in the opening match of a two-test series against West Indies.

Offspinner Nayeem was selected to make his debut for Bangladesh, while Soumya Sarkar was recalled after a year.

Shakib missed the series against Zimbabwe to lead the hosts against West Indies in the third change to the lineup, with opener Liton Das, allrounder Ariful Hoque and fast bowler Khaled Ahmed all cut from the XI that started the last test.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies in the absence of Jason Holder, who was ruled out because of a shoulder injury. His place in the bowling attack was taken by Kemar Roach.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.

