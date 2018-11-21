CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — The Latest on the Cancun Challenge (all times local):

6 p.m.

Jamall Gregory dunked it for a late three-point lead and Jacksonville State made six straight free throws in the last 36 seconds to edge North Florida 83-78 Wednesday in the title game of the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Maurice Dunlap made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left — one on either side of a North Florida timeout — to ice the game.

Advertisement

The win was the second straight for the Gamecocks, who opened the season 0-3. Jason Burnell led Jacksonville State with a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Gregory was named the divisional MVP after scoring 16.

J.T. Escobar led North Florida with 24 points coming via eight 3-pointers, including two in the final 26 seconds to keep the Ospreys close. His shot from behind the arc with 2.6 seconds on the clock cut the gap to 81-78.

Wajid Aminu added 15 points and Noah Horchler 14 with nine boards for the Ospreys.

___

2:30 p.m.

Tyree Griffin scored 18 points, Cortez Edwards added 17 and Southern Miss beat Western Carolina 68-63 on Wednesday for third place in the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Western Carolina took its first lead, 59-57, since the early going with 5:49 remaining, but that was the Catamounts' final field goal of the game. Matt Halvorsen made two free throws with 1:40 left to pull WCU to 65-63, but after both teams missed shots, Griffin sealed it by making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 29 seconds.

Dominic Magee scored 15 points and LaDavius Draine had 13 for Southern Miss (4-1). Edwards had 12 points in the first half as Southern Miss led 42-37.

Onno Steger, Carlos Dotson and Kameron Gibson each scored 10 points for Western Carolina (1-5). The Catamounts shot a season-best 60.9 percent from the field in the opening half, but turned it over 19 times.