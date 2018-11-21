French football star Patrice Evra has responded after social media reacted to his bizarre video kissing a raw chicken.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Evra slaps and bites the chicken as he prepares for Thanksgiving dinner.

"I know it's tomorrow but for mister #ilovethisgame it's #thanksgiving everyday," he posted.

It's fair to say social media followers were put off by the video.

Advertisement

Patrice Evra... What are you doing? pic.twitter.com/zYPsZIaFO5 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) November 21, 2018

Patrice Evra sucking a raw chicken on the timeline, it is time to log off — Joe Gilmore (@Gilology) November 21, 2018

Dear, Patrice @Evra. I have a lot of questions. Did you lose a bet? https://t.co/BmkOJsnL8B — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) November 21, 2018

That video is the most irresponsible thing involving Patrice Evra since David Moyes gave him 90 minutes against Salah, Mané and Firmino at the age of 36 — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) November 21, 2018

Clicking the Patrice Evra trend did not go the way I expected it to go. — asad (@Asad3000) November 21, 2018

Evra responded to the criticism is a second video today where he admitted it was a bit weird while firing a shot at vegans.

"I made a video for Thanksgiving. I was kissing the chicken. It was so good. So apparently I will get the salmonella."

"Do you know what is salmonella?" he asks someone off camera.

"Guys enjoy your lives. Stop being boring. Stop putting negativity on my Instagram," he continued.

"And vegan people. I don't say anything when you eat everything in my garden. Leave it for the cows. They need to eat as well. You eat everything. The flowers..everything.

I love this game. I'm weird and happy. More crazy videos to come. This one was weird. I agree with you."

The former Manchester United player has more than five million followers on Instagram and is known for his funny videos.