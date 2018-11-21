BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — After an upstate New York college athlete said she was cut off by her parents for being gay, $100,000 in online donations poured in to help with her living and school expenses.

But for a time last week, it appeared 19-year-old Emily Scheck would have to choose between the much needed funds and her college eligibility, per National Collegiate Athletic Association rules.

That changed with a decision by the NCAA to allow her to keep the donations, while continuing to run cross-country and track for Canisius (kuh-NEE'-shus) College in Buffalo.

In a statement Tuesday, Scheck thanked supporters and said she won't accept more donations after receiving plenty.

Scheck's father told The Buffalo News the family loves Emily and says there's more to the story than what she's shared.