With one weekend remaining of the November test series, only one All Black has made a United Kingdom media outlet's World XV.

And this time, given the way the All Blacks have been dominated in their narrow win over England, and loss to Ireland, there can probably be little argument about the snubbing of classy operators such as Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane.

Accordingly, six Irishmen have made the Wales Online's form XV, including left wing Jacob Stockdale, who scored the only try of the 16-9 victory over the All Blacks in Dublin, the first time Ireland have beaten New Zealand on home soil.

Try-scoring machine Ioane was well contained at Twickenham and the Aviva Stadium and, given the All Blacks are likely to field a significantly changed line-up against Italy in Rome on Sunday morning NZT, he may not get a chance to add to his 22 tries in 23 tests.

First-five Barrett was outplayed by Irishman Johnny Sexton, named in the XV, and possibly by Owen Farrell, the influential Englishman who has been named at second-five.

Farrell was a big factor in his team's controversial victory over South Africa at Twickenham a week before England played the All Blacks. His no-arms tackle late in the test should have earned a penalty at least for the Boks – giving them a long-range chance of victory – but instead it was reviewed and allowed.

Farrell's overall form, though, means he should be considered among the best players of the test series which has pitted the Northern Hemisphere against the south, with the north coming out on top.

Lock Brodie Retallick, the standout player for Steve Hansen's men at Twickenham, is the only All Black selected in the XV but even he failed to back-up in Dublin.

Retallick is one of only three Southern Hemisphere players in the XV; the others are Australia No8 David Pocock and Boks loosehead prop Steven Kitschoff.

Wales, who have two players in the team, recently beat the Wallabies in Cardiff for the first time in a decade, and the Australians are big outsiders to beat England at Twickenham this weekend.

The one All Black who perhaps could consider himself unlucky to miss out might be openside flanker Ardie Savea, who has been outstanding over the past couple of months. Instead, the No7 jersey has been given to Welshman Justin Tipuric.

Wales Online's November series World XV

15. Rob Kearney (Ireland)

14. Teddy Thomas (France)

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

12. Owen Farrell (England)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

9. Baptiste Serin (France)

8. David Pocock (Australia)

7. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

6. Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

4. Brodie Retallick (NZ)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

1. Steven Kitschoff (SA)