LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian prosecutor has requested the arrest of the president of the country's soccer federation in a case that links him to two murders.

Prosecutor Juan Carrasco says Edwin Oviedo is the head of a criminal organization and ordered the killings of two sugar industry union leaders, one in 2012 and the other in 2015.

Carrasco says Oviedo is a flight risk because of alleged connections with another criminal organization made up of judges, prosecutors and business leaders.

Oviedo's attorney, Carlos Isla, has denied all accusations.

Advertisement

With Oviedo as president of the soccer federation, Peru qualified to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports