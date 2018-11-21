Richie McCaw has done it all when it comes to rugby and mastered the art of piloting planes and helicopters, but the former All Blacks captain admits he is flying into the unknown when it comes to the prospect of fatherhood.

Speaking on Tuesday at an engagement in Timaru on behalf of Christchurch Helicopters, the two-time World Cup winning skipper revealed he was excited to take on the challenge of being a first-time parent together with wife Gemma.

The pair married in January 2017 before news of the pregnancy was made public in June of this year.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw in August. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.

"I kind of knew what I was doing when I was playing rugby but it's [becoming a dad] all very new," McCaw told Stuff.

Advertisement

"Plenty of people have done it before ... so I'm sure we'll figure it out.

"It's exciting. It's another chapter and I suppose when you finish the rugby side you close that chapter and move on to a new one. The helicopters is one thing and having a family is another."

The couple announced the pregnancy in July - in a move that echoed Jacinda Adern and Clarke Gayford's baby reveal post.

The mum-to-be shared an image to Instagram of two pairs of sports shoes with a tiny pair in the centre.

She captioned her post: "Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year #overthemoon #mcbaby."

After hanging the boots up following the 2015 World Cup final victory, the 148-test veteran is content in his new life post-rugby.

While he suffered pangs of withdrawal over the last two years he is now able to enjoy watching his former All Blacks teammates go about their business without him.

"A lot of people ask me if I miss playing and the honest truth is I don't," he said.

"Admittedly it took at least two years for the last chapter to close to actually feel comfortable, but Sunday morning I was quite happy to be sitting watching on tv."

McCaw retired after leading the All Blacks to World Cup glory in 2015. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks' historic 16-9 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Sunday would have made for uncomfortable viewing but 37-year-old McCaw is confident the side would ultimately benefit from the experience.

"Sometimes that's when you find your biggest learnings is when you do have a trip up," he told Stuff.

"It's happened now and you've just got to learn from it, and I'm sure the guys will.

"I know [coach] Steve Hansen's big on that."

The former openside flanker dismissed suggestions the defeat could be a pointer to an untimely decline for the All Blacks ahead of next year's World Cup in Japan.

"Experience will show that you can be rocking along nicely at this point, and things can come unstuck at a World Cup because it's different.

"You look back to 2007. South Africa were having a pretty wretched run, yet they won the thing."