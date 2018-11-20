A Japanese daredevil has done the unthinkable becoming the first person to ride around the 192-metre-high Sky Tower's Sky Walk.

Freestyle motocross rider Taka Higashino completed the death-defying stunt this morning as part of a promotion for this weekend's Monster Energy SX-Open at Mount Smart Stadium.

Strong winds forced the rider to abandon the wheelie attempt.

"The first time I went around, it was just getting used to the height and the tension from the cables. I realised I had to go really slow," said Higashino.

Advertisement

"The second time this crazy wind came up, and I couldn't lift the wheel up. It was pretty scary.

"It looks easy out there but it's actually pretty hard."

Despite performing extreme stunts for a living, the 33-year-old had to overcome his strong fear of heights to even get into the platform.

"It was nothing like I had ever done. I had to try and ignore the height. It was a mental thing. I had to stop thinking, and then it felt like a dream. But then I'd look down, and it was so high."

Asked if it was possible if the issues with the cable tension and wind were sorted, he replied, "Maybe, but not by me."

Taka Higashino prior to his sky-high stunt this morning. Photo / Instagram

The event is the first of its kind in New Zealand, with 6000 tonnes of dirt brought into the stadium.

Event promoters say the 29,000 seats are close to selling out.

Higashino began riding at the age of 7 and has been a professional freestyle rider since he was 18. He has made history before too, including becoming the first Japanese Moto-X rider to medal at the X Games.

Former NZ World Champion Ben Townley is coming out of retirement to compete in the Supercross Event this weekend alongside some of the world's top stars.