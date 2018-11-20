New allegations have emerged that Jarryd Hayne bit the woman he is charged with sexually assaulting in September.

A reticent Jarryd Hayne said nothing to reporters as the out-of-contract NRL star reported to police to satisfy his strict bail conditions while on a sexual assault charge.

Hayne, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm after handing himself into Ryde police station on Monday afternoon.

He was released in the early hours of Tuesday morning after first reporting to the station around 4pm on Monday.

Police will allege that the woman was bitten by Hayne, causing profuse bleeding which led to her going to hospital, according to the Seven Network.

It is also alleged Hayne had advised a taxi driver to wait for him outside after he was taken to the woman's house in the Hunter region.

Hayne said nothing as he was swamped by reporters on his way to and out of Castle Hill police station around 7.30pm.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10, a police statement said, without naming Hayne.

"Police will allege in court that the man attended a home in the Hunter region on Sunday 30 September 2018, and sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman," the statement read.

The assault allegedly took place on the night of the NRL Grand Final. It was reported Hayne declined to be formally interviewed.