CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales' test against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday because of concussion.

The fullback hasn't recovered from his head slamming the field 10 days ago after a late, shoulder-led hit by center Samu Kerevi when Wales beat Australia.

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said on Tuesday they called up Hallam Amos, who was the fullback when Wales beat South Africa in June in Washington.

Howley said aside from Amos, other options for No. 15 were British Lion Liam Williams, who started on the wing against Tonga last weekend and scored two tries, and Gareth Anscombe, who was the flyhalf against Scotland and Australia this month.

Anscombe was also competing for the 10 jersey with Dan Biggar, the starter against Tonga who was "exceptional," Howley said.

Winger George North was recovered from a bad bruise and training.

Wales is due to name its team on Thursday.

They are chasing a ninth successive test win, their longest since 1999. Plus a fourth straight win against the Springboks.

"There's a landscape when we play South Africa," Howley said. "The contact area is pretty crucial, and there always seems to be a lot of aerial kicking. We always enjoy playing South Africa.

"We have certainly got a lot of self-belief and confidence. We are going for our ninth win in a row and the players don't want that streak to end."

