NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal 4:32 into the third period to rally the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Jimmy Vesey also scored and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 16 shots to help the Rangers win their sixth straight at home. New York has also won eight of its last 10 overall (8-1-1). Chytil, the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, scored for the fourth straight game to become the first teenager in franchise history to score accomplish that feat.

Tyler Seguin scored early in the second period to give Dallas the lead. Ben Bishop made 12 saves before leaving after two periods due to a lower body injury. Anton Khudobin stopped nine of the 10 shots he faced in the third.

The Stars snapped a two-game win streak and fell to 3-3-2 in their last eight.

Chytil put the Ranges ahead with a snap shot from the top of the left circle. Before shooting, he cut behind Stars defenseman Joel Hanley, in effect using him as a screen.

The teams went into the second intermission tied 1-1 after 40 minutes in which New York held a slight 13-12 advantage in shots.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead on Seguin's power play goal 2:17 into the second. The Stars' center ripped a laser from the left faceoff dot to open the scoring. It was Seguin's seventh goal of the season, including the second on the power play, and came 44 seconds after Bishop's right pad save on Brett Howden's short-handed attempt.

Vesey tied it with his seventh 7:21 later as he twisted his body around Stars defenseman Roman Polak before backhanding a loose puck past Bishop while falling to the ice.

Lundqvist kept the game even, and equaled Bishop's flashy pad stop on Howden by making a spectacular glove save on Stars rookie defenseman Miro Heiskanen's shot from the slot with 1:05 left in the second.

Dallas finished the game 1 for 4 on the power play, while holding New York to 0 for 2.

NOTES: One day after being called up, RW Steven Fogarty dressed and played on New York's fourth line. The game was his first of the season, and his second career NHL game. In 19 games with AHL Hartford this season, Fogarty had seven goals and seven assists. ... New York D Brady Skjei was scratched for the second straight game. ... Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello missed his second straight due to an undisclosed injury. ... During his pregame availability, first year Dallas coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged he had discussions with New York about its coaching vacancy after the Rangers fired Alain Vigneault. "We did have some conversations," Montgomery said. "(Dallas GM) Jim Nill (was) very aggressive in his pursuit of me, and the lifestyle in Dallas was a lot more similar for my family to Denver." Prior to being hired by the Stars on May 4, Montgomery was the coach at the University of Denver for five seasons where he compiled a 125-57-26 record and won the national championship in 2017. New York eventually hired David Quinn from Boston University on May 13. ... Dallas scratched D Ben Gleason, RW Brett Ritchie and C Devin Shore. ... The teams will meet once more this season, March 5 in Dallas. ... New York Knicks G/F Tim Hardaway Jr. was among the announced 17,071 in attendance.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in finale of a stretch of three road games in four days.

Rangers: Host the Islanders on Wednesday night to cap a three-game homestand.

