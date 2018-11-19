ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Paradise Jam (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Nick Mayo scored 28 points, and Eastern Kentucky pulled away in the second half to beat Kennesaw State 100-81 Monday in a consolation game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Jomaru Brown added 21 points and Peyton Broughton had 13 for the Colonels (3-3), who led by as many as 21 points in their final game at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

Tyler Hooker scored 29 points, Kyle Clarke added 20 and Ugo Obineke had 16 for the Owls (1-5), who lost their fifth straight.

Eastern Kentucky led from the start, with Kennesaw State mounting only one real challenge early in the first half.

Down by six points in the first eight minutes, the Owls rallied to tie the game at 17 on Obineke's jumper. But Tre King hit back-to-back jumpers to kick off an 11-4 run, with Broughton's 3-pointer giving the Colonels a 28-21 lead.

Eastern Kentucky took its biggest lead in the final minute, going up 100-79 on Houston King's 3-pointer.

8 a.m.

The Paradise Jam tournament concludes Monday, highlighted by the championship game between Missouri and No. 12 Kansas State.

Four games are on Monday's schedule at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

The final day of the tournament opens with Kennesaw State facing Eastern Kentucky in the seventh-place game, followed by Old Dominion playing Northern Iowa in the consolation final. Oregon State will take on Penn in the tournament's third-place game.

