NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will return to Mexico City with a game next year.

Less than a week after the league moved the high-profile Chiefs-Rams matchup from Azteca Stadium to Los Angeles because of the poor playing condition at the Mexico venue, the NFL and Mexico's president-elect confirmed the 2019 game. It will be the third match of a contract signed in 2016.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met before making the announcement Monday.

The date of the game and participating teams won't be known until the NFL's 2019 schedule is released in the spring.

