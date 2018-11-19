Former footballer Paul Gascoigne today denied any wrongdoing after he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a train between.

The 51-year-old ex-England midfielder was charged with one count of sexual assault by touching, three months after he was detained at Durham railway station in August.

Shortly after the charge was announced, Gascoigne went on Twitter to vehemently deny the claims in a series of tweets.

He wrote: "As u know ive been charged with sexual assault from 4 mths ago plus the police who charged me asked me for selfies&an autograph? Why if I did wrong ok I'm sticking up4myself my manager SHANE said say nothing leave it2 the lawyers no I'm my own lawyer I did f*** all wrong."

He later removed the tweet.

He then wrote: "It's ok I'm just sad about it as I respect all women I've a MAM2sisters2nieces a daughter so why assault x just so pleased that everyone I know they no it not true."

In a third tweet, he continued: "Report says I was in Durham ha no they came to my place in Newcastle&said they want a chat to help my case yeh right got questioned? Asked do I need a lawyer,then asked for a selfie&do I miss football it's ok i suppose there only doing there job but deep inside I'm hurting".

He added: "YOU'S I DO NOT ACCUSE ABUSE OR USE WOMEN IVE SOOOO MUCH RESPECT FOR WOMEN AND MYSELF X BIG HUGS FROM GAZZA OH INFACT I BETTER NOT SAY THAT."

Gascoigne's manager meanwhile told Daily Mail he will fight any court case and continue making public appearances in the meantime.

Gascoigne's representative, Shane Whitfield, told the Daily Mail: 'He totally denies this and is innocent until proven guilty.

'People are always trying to accuse him of some wrongdoing and put him down. It's unfair. He's staying strong because he's innocent.'

The agent said he was 'surprised' by the charge, adding: 'I don't know what happened but Paul says he didn't assault any passenger on a train.

'But it is what it is. He's been charged and he'll have to go to court. Hopefully it won't set him back. He's told me he's innocent.

'He's got work commitments to fulfill, his next 'Evening with Gazza' is in December in Nottinghamshire and he plans to be there.'

Referring to Gascoigne's long running battle with alcohol problems, Mr Whitfield said the star has his 'good days and bad days', but insisted: 'He'll bounce back from this and it will be business as usual.'

Gascoigne also wrote on Facebook, saying: 'You will have read in the press that I have been charged with an offence. I deny this offence but on the advice of my legal team I will not comment any further at this stage.Love GAZZA XXX'

Mr Whitfield spoke to MailOnline this afternoon after British Transport Police announced the charge.

A police spokesman said today: 'A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

'Paul Gascoigne, of Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

'The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year.'

Gascoigne will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court in County Durham on December 11.

He had been pictured at a boxing event in Belfast two days before the alleged offence after apparently flew to Northern Ireland with friends on a private jet.

A police spokesman said at the time of the allegation: 'Officers were called to Durham station at 6.45pm on Monday August 20 following reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted on board a CrossCountry train from York.

Gascoigne rose to fame at Newcastle United in the 1980s before moving to Tottenham Hotspur. He found worldwide renown during his appearances for England at the World Cup 1990.

He later played for a host of clubs, including Lazio in Italy, Glasgow Rangers in Scotland and Everton and Middlesbrough in the English Premier League.

The later part of his career was dogged with claims of alcohol abuse and he has struggled with alcoholism since retiring from football in 2004.