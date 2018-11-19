Jarryd Hayne was released on bail late last night after being charged with aggravated sexual assault and will face court next month.

The out-of-contract NRL star handed himself in to police on Monday afternoon after the sexual assault allegation was made by a woman who, according to reports, alleged she suffered injuries during an initially consensual sexual encounter with Hayne in the Hunter Valley on September 30.

After voluntarily attending Sydney's Ryde police station he was arrested and subsequently charged by police. He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on December 10, a police statement said, without naming Hayne.

"Police will allege in court that the man attended a home in the Hunter region on Sunday 30 September 2018, and sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman," the statement read.

The assault allegedly took place on the night of the NRL Grand Final. It was reported Hayne declined to be formally interviewed.

After questioning by detectives from the sex crimes squad, Hayne was charged with aggravated sexual assault — inflicting actual bodily harm.

The charge carries a maximum 20-year jail term if Hayne is convicted. The NSW Criminal Code states for "circumstances of aggravation" means circumstances in which "the alleged offender intentionally or recklessly inflicts actual bodily harm on the alleged victim".

It's understood the alleged victim was interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit before the matter was referred to police.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police told news.com.au: "Police are investigating following reports a woman was sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old man in late September.

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad."

The claim likely comes as no help to Hayne's pursuit of a new NRL contract, after his most recent deal with Parramatta expired on October 31. The Eels had been hopeful at least one other player could be picked up by another club to fit Hayne into next year's salary cap.

"As this is a police matter the club will be making no public comment in relation to these reports," a Parramatta spokeswoman said.