Dane Coles has given an insight into where the All Blacks are keen to improve.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitted after last weekend's loss to Ireland that his side is stuck between the old and the new in terms of attempting to evolve certain aspects of their game.

Hansen identified decision-making as a key failure in Dublin. He said had the All Blacks gone with their new way of thinking, more opportunities could have been created and executed.

Instead, Ireland's suffocating pressure stifled the All Blacks, preventing them from scoring a try.

After arriving in Rome ahead of their final test of the season, Coles explained the All Blacks were grappling with friction between instinctive talent and sticking to game-plans.

"We've got some of the best players in the world who just play what they see in front of them," Coles said. "In the weekend everything we did Ireland were there. We didn't break them down.

"In the past with previous teams when we build pressure we make a line break. They were just everywhere, they played their hearts out. You've got to have structure and you've got to have balance.

"We've got guys reacting to situations and sometimes that's going out of your structure and playing what's in front of you so we're still trying to find that balance.

"It's a tough one because you definitely need that structure in the game and then you need to react and play and we're still trying to find that so hopefully we can find a few solutions from the weekend's game."

Rather than relying on individuals to spark attacking movements, Coles said it was about getting set early and providing clear options.

The All Blacks appeared uncharacteristically rattled at times in Dublin where they were caught shuffling sideways rather than runners punching onto the ball at pace.

Ireland's fast, well-organised defensive press caused uncertain hesitancy, and forced regular mistakes.

In those moments, Coles says everyone must take ownership of performing respective roles and maintaining composure.

"We're all drivers out there and we can't just rely on the Beaudens to make all the decisions. There's 15 of us on the field and we need to help those guys out so if we see something call it and back our instincts.

"The big thing is to trust what you see. We probably didn't do that in the weekend. There was some space and we didn't see it and didn't make the right call.

"If it's the wrong decision you commit 100 per cent, so be it, that's what you've got to do."