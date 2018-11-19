By George Block for the Otago Daily Times

A plane carrying the Otago Volts cricket team was struck by lightning this afternoon, during what the captain said was a "particularly nasty" descent into Dunedin.

Air New Zealand spokeswoman Hannah Searle said the ATR turboprop aircraft from Christchurch '"encountered a lightning strike" as it descended towards Dunedin Airport.

The return flight NZ5750 from Dunedin to Christchurch had been delayed as the plane underwent an engineering inspection, Searle said.

Advertisement

"Lightning strikes are not uncommon and aircraft are designed with this in mind.''

Otago Volts co-captain Jacob Duffy said it was a pretty scary flight into Dunedin.

Volts co-captain Jacob Duffy has called the incident 'nasty'. Photo / Photosport

"She was an interesting flight home. Coming into Dunedin was particularly nasty," he said.

As for the plane being hit by lightning, Duffy said it was not recognised by passengers.

He said there was a white flash but nothing was felt on the plane and passengers did not say anything.

The Volts defeated Canterbury by four wickets at the Hagley Oval yesterday, in round nine of the Ford Trophy.

Volts coach Rob Walter said he saw the lightning and the white flash but it all happened very fast.

There was no time to realise what had happened, as the plane was in the middle of a tricky descent, he said.

The team would rest up for the next few days before heading to Invercargill to play the Auckland Aces on Saturday.