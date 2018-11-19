ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 20 of his 31 points in the first quarter and the Orlando Magic held off two New York rallies to beat the skidding Knicks 131-117 on Sunday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Orlando, which has won seven of nine. Jonathan Isaac added 16 points.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 for the Knicks, who lost their fifth straight. Trey Burke added 31 and Enes Kanter finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds.

The Magic shot 57 percent and set a season high for points, surpassing the 130 they scored Saturday night against the Lakers.

Isaac's big fourth quarter included a block of Hardaway that led to a fast break and a dunk that left the Magic ahead 116-104 with 5:27 left.

Orlando made its first 10 shots (seven by Gordon) and led 28-10 when D.J. Augustin hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter. Gordon had 20 points when he took a seat on the bench with 3:54 left in the period.

Burke and Kanter came off the bench to get the Knicks back in it quickly. Burke scored 16 points in the first half and Kanter had 14 points and 16 rebounds, including nine at the offensive end.

Noah Vonleh closed the first half with a 3 to leave the Knicks down 67-66.

A layup by Gordon got Orlando's lead back up to 12 in the third quarter, but Burke and Hardaway answered with all of New York's points in an 11-2 run.

TIP-INS

Knicks: C Mitchell Robinson, who blocked nine Magic shots last Monday, went to the bench with four fouls with 2:11 left in the second quarter. ... F Mario Hezonga sat out a second straight game with what coach David Fizdale descibed as "either a stomach flu or food poisoning." Hezonga played three seasons in Orlando after being drafted fifth overall in 2015.

Magic: Matched a franchise record for one quarter with 44 points in the first. The mark was set against the Lakers on Feb. 8, 2008. ... Vucevic has averaged 25.5 points and 11.7 rebounds in the last six games.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Home against Portland on Tuesday night.

Magic: Home against Toronto on Tuesday night.

