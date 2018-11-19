OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Trevor Harris threw a CFL playoff-record six touchdown passes and the Ottawa Redblacks beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 46-27 on Sunday in the East Division final to advance to the Grey Cup.

Harris was 29 of 32 for 367 yards to help Ottawa reach the Grey Cup for the third time in four years. The Redblacks will face the Calgary Stampeders next Sunday night in Edmonton, Alberta, in a rematch of Ottawa's 2016 victory in the title game.

Calgary beat Winnipeg 22-14 in the West final.

Hamilton's Jeremiah Masoli completed 28 of 41 passes for 315 yards with a TD and three interceptions. He also had a TD run.

Ottawa was 4-0 against Hamilton this season.