MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, Cory Gensler was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Campbell beat Austin Peay 78-72 Sunday at the Jamaica Classic.

Both teams shot 51 percent, but the Fighting Camels (3-2) made 12 of 24 3-pointers, led by Gensler's five, to the Governors' 6 of 21.

Austin Peay led 49-46 on Zach Glotta's 3 early in the second half before Clemons scored nine points in a 13-2 run for a 59-51 lead. Austin Peay closed to 75-72 on Dayton Gumm's free throw with 48 seconds left.

Gensler's back-to-back 3s put Campbell up 29-27 and the Camels led 41-37 at halftime behind Clemons' 18 points. Gensler hit four 3s in the half and Campbell made 7 of 16 from long distance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Terry Taylor scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, Glotta and Steve Harris scored 13 apiece, and Ivan Cucak added 10 for the Governors (2-3).