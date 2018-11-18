MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, Cory Gensler was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Campbell beat Austin Peay 78-72 Sunday at the Jamaica Classic.

Both teams shot 51 percent, but the Fighting Camels (3-2) made 12 of 24 3-pointers, led by Gensler's five, to the Governors' 6 of 21.

Austin Peay led 49-46 on Zach Glotta's 3 early in the second half before Clemons scored nine points in a 13-2 run for a 59-51 lead. Austin Peay closed to 75-72 on Dayton Gumm's free throw with 48 seconds left.

Gensler's back-to-back 3s put Campbell up 29-27 and the Camels led 41-37 at halftime behind Clemons' 18 points. Gensler hit four 3s in the half and Campbell made 7 of 16 from long distance.

Terry Taylor scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, Glotta and Steve Harris scored 13 apiece, and Ivan Cucak added 10 for the Governors (2-3).