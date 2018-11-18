NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn has clinched the Race to the CME Globe trophy and the LPGA's season scoring title.

Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 in Sunday's final round of the season-ending tour championship to claim both prizes. She briefly fell out of the CME Globe race lead on Sunday, overtaken by Brooke Henderson, then rallied for her second Globe in the last three years.

The Globe comes with a $1 million bonus for Jutanugarn, the No. 1-ranked women's player who already had clinched player of the year and the money title.

Only 12 women out of 72 in the tour championship had a mathematical chance of winning the Globe. That will change next season, when 60 players will qualify for the finale and the winner will also claim the Globe.