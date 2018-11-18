It was just a solitary step, but it set the tone for a famous win for Irish rugby.

When facing the All Blacks haka ahead of their clash at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Sunday morning (NZ time), the Irish squad linked arms and took one step forward.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Ireland loose forward Josh van der Flier said it was a symbolic move to let the All Blacks know they wouldn't take a backwards step.

"That's what Rory Best said to us, we wanted to go after them, not step away, not accept being bullied by them.

"That was part of it and then I suppose it's a pretty special moment as a team all being together and watching something as historic as the haka. So it's quite cool.

"You watch any game New Zealand play, they are incredibly physical, so we knew we had to come out and go after them.

"We knew we couldn't sit back, we went out to go after them and really put pressure on them."

The mindset stuck with the Irish squad, who looked to have control of the majority of the match and closed out a 16-9 victory. A second-half try from some individual Jacob Stockdale brilliance highlighted the performance, with the Irish winger scoring the only try of the encounter.

It was Ireland's first ever win over the All Blacks on home soil, and just their second in 30 matches between the sides.