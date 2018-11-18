Former Wales rugby star Gareth Thomas has revealed he was the victim of a homophobic attack in Cardiff on Sunday.

Thomas posted a video message on social media to thank police and the people of the city who helped him in the aftermath of the incident.

He said he wanted to publish a "positive message" and said he was allowed to engage with his attackers through restorative justice, a move he believes would mean they "would learn more than any other way".

South Wales Police said a 16-year-old boy has apologised for the assault.

In a statement, police said: "We are aware that a video has been posted on social media by former rugby international Gareth Thomas in relation to a hate crime which happened on The Hayes in Cardiff city centre on Friday November 16.

"We can confirm a local 16-year-old boy was dealt with by way of Restorative justice following the incident at around 9pm.

"Restorative justice was at the request of Mr Thomas and accepted by the teenager who admitted assault and was apologetic for his actions."

In his video, Thomas, who announced publicly in 2009 that he is gay, said: "This morning I have decided to make what I hope will be a positive video. Last night I was the victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality.

"Why do I want to be positive? Because I want to say thank you to the police, who were involved and were very helpful and allowed me to do restorative justice with the people who did this because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way.

"Also to the people of Cardiff who supported me and helped me because there's a lot of people out there who want to hurt us but unfortunately for them, there are a lot more people. So this, I hope, will be a positive message."