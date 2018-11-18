Promising two-year-old Miss Federer overcame some anxious moments prior to the running of the Listed Barneswood Farm Welcome Stakes (1000m) to claim her first stakes success at Riccarton on Saturday.

The Swiss Ace filly was race favourite for the juvenile feature following an impressive victory at the venue back in October.

The Andrew Carston-trained runner proved reluctant to enter the barriers but once settled was the first to clear the gates from barrier four.

Kept to the middle of the track by rider Matt Cameron, Miss Federer looked beaten at the 200m but rallied bravely to pip Challa and Diva Express at the post.

"I was a bit concerned at the furlong, but I knew she'd lift when Matt Cameron asked her," Carston said. "There's not a lot of her but she's got natural ability and as we just saw, she's a racehorse.

"She's only a $10,000 filly, and this is an awesome result for the whole team."

It was a milestone win for the 2018 Gavelhouse.com Newcomer To Training recipient as it was his first at stakes level.

Carston selected the Nearco Stud-bred filly out of Bradbury Park's New Zealand Bloodstock Book Two Yearling Sale Draft for $10,000 earlier this year.

"I thought she was just a nice, neat filly," he said. "I knew a little bit about her mother from being a good mare down in the South Island and she was cheap enough. I've had a pretty good run buying horses at Karaka without spending a lot of money."

• Just 12 months ago rider Sam Spratt was the toast of Riccarton after securing her first New Zealand Cup (3200m) with a front-running ride on outsider Gobstopper.

Jockey Sam Spratt. Photo / Dean Purcell

Spratt once again dominated proceedings from the front on Saturday.

This time it was aboard Matamata visitor Bizzwinkle.

The Glenn Old-trained five-year-old held out a brave challenge from Duplicity and race favourite Felaar to capture his biggest career win.

- NZ Racing Desk