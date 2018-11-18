As you've probably heard, yesterday morning the All Blacks lost to Ireland 16-9 in a test match which solidified Ireland as the best rugby nation in the world.

So how did our rugby mad nation take the historic loss - the second in quick succession to the plucky Irish?

Not too badly, an unscientific survey by the Herald has found.

Rugby writers worldwide have heaped praise towards the Irish and even All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen was gracious in defeat.

Irish singer, songwriter and former member of One Direction, Niall Horan, expressed his jubilation after the win on Twitter, stating "what a win it was" for a little nation with a big heart.

However, back in New Zealand, it seems many local weren't too fazed at their mighty national team being toppled..

The Herald took to the streets following the final whistle yesterday and were told by the majority of people we questioned that they weren't too flustered by the loss.

Kyle Lampp, a builder, said he didn't watch the game, didn't know the result, and wasn't "too stressed about whether the All Blacks are the best team in the world or not".

Conrad Baird told the Herald he read the result of the game online but wasn't really worried they had lost.

"The All Blacks have been the top of the world for some time and it's fair that the rest of the world get to share some victory," he said.

"I think the All Blacks have had a good run, we've got a lot of greats retiring and new guys starting, a couple of losses might help them for the future."

The 24-year-old engineer said he would have been more bothered five years ago when we had players like Dan Carter and Richie McCaw.

Meanwhile, Karen Robinson and Antonia Mak were both disappointed following the loss.

All Black Jack Goodhue and his teammates lost 16-9 to Ireland in Dublin yesterday. Photo / AP

Robinson said she expected them to be the best in the world but the Irish played phenomenally well.

"I do expect them to be the best in the world, and it would be best if they were. But if they're not, that's the way it is," she said.

Mak said it was important for the All Blacks to win as they were important to our nation's identity.

"[The] All Blacks represent New Zealand and it is quite important that they remain top of the world," Mak said.

Former sports commentator Keith Quinn said in terms of losing a test match, this one against Ireland was one of the better ones.

"New Zealanders have a slightly different attitude to losing to the Irish that they don't have to other teams like South Africa or Australia. Because we 'like' the Irish," he said.