Ireland's 16-9 victory over the All Blacks came with some stunning stats. Here are the key numbers behind Ireland's historic win.

0

– The first time the All Blacks have failed to score a try against Ireland. The last time the All Blacks went tryless was the second British and Irish Lions test in Wellington, where they lost 21-24.

9 – The first time the All Blacks have failed to crack double figures since the 2011 Rugby World Cup final, an 8-7 win over France – a run of 95 tests.

7 – The All Blacks' biggest margin of defeat going back to the 2016 loss to Ireland in Chicago. Their previous three defeats were by three, five and two points.

3 – Just three points scored in the second half. The last time the All Blacks scored as little points in the second 40 was the third test against the Lions in Auckland. New Zealand led 12-6 at halftime before the match finished 15-15.

8 – The eighth defeat since Steve Hansen took over as All Blacks coach at the start of the 2012 season. Under Hansen's reign the All Blacks have played 95 tests, resulting in 84 victories and three draws along with the eight loses.

11 – Number of penalties conceded by the All Blacks in Dublin to Ireland's five. Just the third time this season the All Blacks were pinged more than 10 times in a test.

2 – It was only Ireland's second win over the All Blacks in 31 tests.

14 – It was Kieran Read's 14th loss in 117 appearances for the All Blacks which puts him tied 11th on the all-time list for New Zealanders, five behind Justin Marshall and Andrew Mehrtens who both suffered 19 defeats in their great careers.

19 – Tackles made by Jack Goodhue in the loss – an impressive stat considering he had zero missed tackles. Centre partner Ryan Crotty had 18 tackles and also missed zero tackles.

3 – Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong enjoyed his third win over the All Blacks in six tests. Furlong previously played in victories over New Zealand in Chicago 2016 and the second Lions test last year. He also played in the third test draw in the Lions series.

122 Number of minutes since the All Blacks last scored a try going back to Damian McKenzie's first half try against England. The longest try drought since 2012 when across three tests the All Blacks failed to score for 126 minutes, including a tryless test against Australia.