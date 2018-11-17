How the players rated in Ireland's historic win over the All Blacks in Dublin.

All Blacks

Damian McKenzie - 6

Nimble as usual, but struggled to make an impression against a committed defence. Suspicion remains that he's a very small fullback as far as top teams are concerned.

Ben Smith - 7

Looked a threat just about every time he got the ball – which wasn't enough. Isolated on wing, Smith might be a better bet at fullback.

Jack Goodhue - 6

Defensively solid, but couldn't make things happen on attack.

Ryan Crotty - 6

Very tidy as always, but replacement Anton Lienert-Brown overshadowed him.

Rieko Ioane - 6

Similar story – not involved enough. One brave high take. One good break but opted for risky inside ball rather than unmarked Dane Coles outside him.

Beauden Barrett - 6

Tidy dropped goal – his second in two weeks (both on penalty advantages). Looked better at fullback though.

Aaron Smith - 5

Selectors will have to question whether Smith is now the All Blacks' best halfback.

Kieran Read - 6

Defensively good but offensively poor. Poor pass off attacking scrum and knock-on after charge down. Needs to offer more here.

Ardie Savea - 8

Best All Black forward by far. Committed, hungry, brave – in other words, he matched the Irish pack's attitude.

Liam Squire - 5

Not on his game again before being replaced after halftime due to injury. Has work to do.

Sam Whitelock conceded three of the All Blacks 11 penalties. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Whitelock - 6

Some good lineout stuff and defensively sound. But dumb penalty in first half when playing ball on ground.

Brodie Retallick - 6 From the highs of his performance at Twickenham to a real low in Dublin. Gets an extra point for lineout steal in second half.

Owen Franks - 7

Huge defensive performance in first half and had to shore up scrum with Tu'inukuafe struggling initially.

Codie Taylor - 6

Not Taylor's day – overshadowed by opposite Rory Best.

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6

Battled early against Tadhg Furlong but recovered superbly – hence extra point.

Reserves:

Dane Coles - 5: Wobbly lineout throwing – not back to best yet.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 6: Decent scrummaging effort.

Nepo Laulala - 6: As above with a few good ruck cleanouts.

Scott Barrett - 7: Made real impact. Must come into frame as potential starting blindside flanker.

Matt Todd - 5: Played last five minutes so not enough time to make impact

TJ Perenara - 6: Good as Smith's replacement but kicked too often.

Richie Mo'unga - 6: Had a couple of digs at line but well contained. Tough situation to come into.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 8: The All Blacks' best back along with Ben Smith. Tough, direct, mistake-free.

Richie Mo'unga held his own in limited game time against Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Ireland

Rob Kearney - 7

The veteran thought he'd scored his first try in three years but it was ruled out.

Keith Earls - 7

Good workrate helped keep ABs on back foot.

Garry Ringrose - 7

Great first-half switch to blindside put ABs under pressure. Smart.

Bundee Aki - 7

The Kiwi was targeted early but stood up to it and finished with last laugh.

Jacob Stockdale - 8

Superbly taken try – a real talent on wing for Irish.

Jonathan Sexton - 7

Canny option-taking but physical on defence too. Outplayed opposite Barrett.

Kieran Marmion - 7

Replacement for injured Conor Murray but proved he isn't necessarily second best.

CJ Stander - 8

Toughness and workrate helped Irish control the breakdown.

Josh van der Flier - 7

Another injury replacement who stood up – his battle with Savea was a classic.

Peter O'Mahony put in a Man of the Match performance against the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Peter O'Mahony - 9

Player of the match. Inspirational turnovers, defence, carries. O'Mahony did it all.

James Ryan - 8

A 22-year-old with a very big future. Not a prospect as such as he's already arrived.

Devin Toner - 7

A big man who made a big impression – especially on the lineouts and a few ribs.

Tadhg Furlong - 8

Had the better of opposite Tu'inufuake – probably the best tighthead in the world.

Rory Best - 7

Leadership and poise in Aviva Stadium cauldron was top class.

Cian Healy - 7

Helped turned heat on All Blacks pack and the visitors didn't like it.

Reserves:

Sean Cronin - 6: Defensively good – just like the rest of his teammates.

Jack McGrath - 6: Made all eight of his tackles.

Andrew Porter - 5: Solid but touched ball only once.

Iain Henderson - 6: One of the better replacements for Ireland. Good in tight.

Jordi Murphy - 6: Broken record here but another who was defensively sound.

Luke McGrath - 7: Played final quarter and tackled his heart out.

Joey Carbery - 5: Played only four minutes.

Jordan Larmour - 5: Played 15 minutes – limited impact.