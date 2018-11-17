How the players rated in Ireland's historic win over the All Blacks in Dublin.
All Blacks
Damian McKenzie - 6
Nimble as usual, but struggled to make an impression against a committed defence. Suspicion remains that he's a very small fullback as far as top teams are concerned.
Ben Smith - 7
Looked a threat just about every time he got the ball – which wasn't enough. Isolated on wing, Smith might be a better bet at fullback.
Jack Goodhue - 6
Defensively solid, but couldn't make things happen on attack.
Ryan Crotty - 6
Very tidy as always, but replacement Anton Lienert-Brown overshadowed him.
Read more:
• Unbreakable Irish claim world supremacy, what now for the All Blacks?
• Steve Hansen: 'Dumb penalties...we'll give ourselves an uppercut'
• Listen: Kiwi commentator loses it - World reacts to ABs' loss
• Liam Napier: How Ireland exposed All Blacks flaws
• The All Blacks post-mortem - what's happened to Kieran Read? (edited)
Rieko Ioane - 6
Similar story – not involved enough. One brave high take. One good break but opted for risky inside ball rather than unmarked Dane Coles outside him.
Beauden Barrett - 6
Tidy dropped goal – his second in two weeks (both on penalty advantages). Looked better at fullback though.
Aaron Smith - 5
Selectors will have to question whether Smith is now the All Blacks' best halfback.
Kieran Read - 6
Defensively good but offensively poor. Poor pass off attacking scrum and knock-on after charge down. Needs to offer more here.
Ardie Savea - 8
Best All Black forward by far. Committed, hungry, brave – in other words, he matched the Irish pack's attitude.
Liam Squire - 5
Not on his game again before being replaced after halftime due to injury. Has work to do.
Sam Whitelock - 6
Some good lineout stuff and defensively sound. But dumb penalty in first half when playing ball on ground.
Brodie Retallick - 6 From the highs of his performance at Twickenham to a real low in Dublin. Gets an extra point for lineout steal in second half.
Owen Franks - 7
Huge defensive performance in first half and had to shore up scrum with Tu'inukuafe struggling initially.
Codie Taylor - 6
Not Taylor's day – overshadowed by opposite Rory Best.
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6
Battled early against Tadhg Furlong but recovered superbly – hence extra point.
Reserves:
Dane Coles - 5: Wobbly lineout throwing – not back to best yet.
Ofa Tuungafasi - 6: Decent scrummaging effort.
Nepo Laulala - 6: As above with a few good ruck cleanouts.
Scott Barrett - 7: Made real impact. Must come into frame as potential starting blindside flanker.
Matt Todd - 5: Played last five minutes so not enough time to make impact
TJ Perenara - 6: Good as Smith's replacement but kicked too often.
Richie Mo'unga - 6: Had a couple of digs at line but well contained. Tough situation to come into.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 8: The All Blacks' best back along with Ben Smith. Tough, direct, mistake-free.
Ireland
Rob Kearney - 7
The veteran thought he'd scored his first try in three years but it was ruled out.
Keith Earls - 7
Good workrate helped keep ABs on back foot.
Garry Ringrose - 7
Great first-half switch to blindside put ABs under pressure. Smart.
Bundee Aki - 7
The Kiwi was targeted early but stood up to it and finished with last laugh.
Jacob Stockdale - 8
Superbly taken try – a real talent on wing for Irish.
Jonathan Sexton - 7
Canny option-taking but physical on defence too. Outplayed opposite Barrett.
Kieran Marmion - 7
Replacement for injured Conor Murray but proved he isn't necessarily second best.
CJ Stander - 8
Toughness and workrate helped Irish control the breakdown.
Josh van der Flier - 7
Another injury replacement who stood up – his battle with Savea was a classic.
Peter O'Mahony - 9
Player of the match. Inspirational turnovers, defence, carries. O'Mahony did it all.
James Ryan - 8
A 22-year-old with a very big future. Not a prospect as such as he's already arrived.
Devin Toner - 7
A big man who made a big impression – especially on the lineouts and a few ribs.
Tadhg Furlong - 8
Had the better of opposite Tu'inufuake – probably the best tighthead in the world.
Rory Best - 7
Leadership and poise in Aviva Stadium cauldron was top class.
Cian Healy - 7
Helped turned heat on All Blacks pack and the visitors didn't like it.
Reserves:
Sean Cronin - 6: Defensively good – just like the rest of his teammates.
Jack McGrath - 6: Made all eight of his tackles.
Andrew Porter - 5: Solid but touched ball only once.
Iain Henderson - 6: One of the better replacements for Ireland. Good in tight.
Jordi Murphy - 6: Broken record here but another who was defensively sound.
Luke McGrath - 7: Played final quarter and tackled his heart out.
Joey Carbery - 5: Played only four minutes.
Jordan Larmour - 5: Played 15 minutes – limited impact.