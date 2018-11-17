South Africa may have stormed Murrayfield, but it took every ounce of the Springboks' tenacity in what was at times a brutally physical encounter. Eventually, however, the visitors' power in the collisions and at the breakdown told and provided the platform for the man of the match, Handre Pollard, to claim the converted try and four penalties which propelled the visitors to victory.

Although South Africa were never behind on the scoreboard, this was a hellishly close run thing, as the Springboks coach readily conceded. "I really believe we've beaten a side which is now a huge force in world rugby," said Rassie Erasmus. "They were very good, so this is a really satisfying win."

It is a victory, however, which may come at a substantial cost for the tourists, with their talisman facing a lengthy ban. Although referee Romain Poîte, his touch-judges and the TMO all failed to pick it up, the television cameras clearly captured the South Africa captain Siya Kolisi butting Peter Horne with the back of his head as the two lay on the floor at a ruck on the half hour.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, however, preferred to reflect on a hugely competitive Test match of sustained ferocity with much to laud from both sides. For Scotland, although they lost because they were turned over too often at the breakdown, their forwards defended heroically and carried manfully, with Ben Toolis a standout.

But it was in the backs where Scotland really impressed, with Townsend picking out Stuart Hogg and Huw Jones, who rediscovered their best form with vintage defence-shredding performances. Indeed, Scotland made a slew of linebreaks against an aggressive and big-hitting rush defence.

"South Africa were excellent at competing for ball, which meant we didn't get it although quick ball and they probably got six or nine points by getting over our ball," said Townsend. "But we adapted well. Despite going behind on the scoreboard we found a way to get back in the game and at 20-all we were forcing penalties and pressure. We saw energy, bravery and teamwork from our players today."

Scotland signalled their intent from the off, but no amount of tempo or ambition will help you if you don't tackle, and after barely five minutes Pollard ghosted between Greig Laidlaw and Stuart McInally and fed Embrose Papier. The scrum-half set off like a scalded cat before the ball moved fluently to lock RG Snyman, prop Steven Kitshoff and then wing Sbu Nkosi, who popped it up for centre Jesse Kriel to crash over.

That try was partly the result of a wayward Finn Russell kick, with the playmaker seemingly intent on kicking the ball away, invariably from his own 22. When it became clear that putting boot to ball was not working, Scotland instead moved the ball wide, which yielded immediate results when a wonderful sleight of hand from Huw Jones put Sean Maitland away. The wing tore down the touchline before feeding Jones, whose smart pass put Horne away for a raucously acclaimed try which encapsulated everything that Townsend's Scotland represent. More importantly, it brought them back on level terms.

Not that it lasted long. Stuart Hogg threw a long pass in his own 22, with Jones stripped of possession by Kolisi and, with Scotland's defence out of position, Pollard rounded Ryan Wilson and stepped inside Maitland for the visitors' second try.

After Pollard and Laidlaw swapped penalties to make it 17-10 to the visitors, Scotland stepped up the intensity. Wave after wave of forwards smashed into the South African defensive line in a bone-jarring war of attirition.

The breakthrough came courtesy of Hogg, who kicked Scotland 60 yards downfield with an enormous touchfinder, and then put in a run and kick that would have led to a try had yielded a try had Willie le Roux not kicked the ball into touch two yards out. Scotland were not to be denied though, and in an echo of Alex Dunbar's try against Ireland, Scotland scored from a lineout move where the two pods split and Hamish Watson sped into the hole to dive over untouched.

Laidlaw's conversion drew Scotland level, but at the next scrum WP Nel was penalised for a second time, Pollard kicking South Africa into a 20-17 lead.

The second half started with a speculative Horne miss pass to Tommy Seymour which Le Roux was judged to have deliberately knocked on, the referee brandishing a slightly harsh yellow card. Laidlaw's penalty crept over to restore parity.

Despite being a man up, Scotland were yet again the architects of their own misfortune when they failed to claim the restart. They were lucky that the predatory Nikosi didn't force his way over, but with Scotland under the cosh they infringed as South Africa drove for the line, Pollard kicking them back in front.

Pollard almost kicked South Africa further ahead only for his penalty to come off the post. That was the cue for a moment of genius from Jones, who collected the ball under his own posts before bursting through a huge gap in the green line and only being hauled down on the Springboks 22.

Although Scotland ended Le Roux's sin-binning three points worse off than when he left the field, it inspired another surge of intensity. Entering the final quarter, Scotland were camped in the South Africa half, often in their 22, but their propensity to cough up the ball in contact gave the visitors the ability to clear their lines.

Scotland's failings at the breakdown and scrum also presented South Africa with several opportunities to extend their lead. Scotland turned down a kickable penalty on 63 minutes when three points down, instead going for the corner, but South Africa turned the screw at every opportunity.

After Pollard's miss, an Elton Jantjies penalty fell wide, only for the replacement to make up for it with eight minutes remaining when his long-range effort crept over to give the Springboks a six-point lead. Despite Scotland's frenzied late assault, that was an advantage the Springboks never surrendered.