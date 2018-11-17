The Māori All Blacks were at their running best to finish their three-match Americas tour unbeaten with an emphatic 73-0 win over Chile at Las Condes.

Following up on their impressive tour-opening performance against the USA Eagles in Chicago and last week's win over Brazil in in Sao Paulo, the visitors ran in 11 unanswered tries in front of a sold-out crowd at Estadio San Carlos De Apoquindo.

In fine conditions conducive to attacking football, five-pointers to front-rower Tyrel, Lomax, No 7 Mitch Karpik, fullback Josh Ioane and a double to halfback Bryn Hall helped the Maori All Blacks establish an impressive 35-0 halftime lead.

A length of the field try to replacement back Jonah Lowe continued the rout in the second-half, with fellow bench player also Sam Nock claiming a double to see the scoreboard tick past the half-century, before Karpik claimed his second.

Lock Jackson Hemopo crossed out side in the 77th minute before Karpic scampered over for his third in the shadesof fulltime.

Live-wire first five-eighth Otere Black had a strong game with the ball in hand and was near perfect off the boot nailing eight of nine conversions, with Ioane also kicking one goal.

It took some time for the Māori to find their rhythm before Black's flat pass sent No 8 Akira Ioane steaming through a gap with Hall supporting on the inside to run in under the posts for the first try after four minutes.

Mistakes spoiled a couple of scoring chances but the visitors applied pressure through their dominant scrum before Lomax scored from a lineout drive from short-range to help double their lead.

Patient play from the Māori All Blacks through several phases took its toll on Chile's defence before Karpik burst through and beat the fullback for the next five-pointer, with Black's third goal seeing them score at a rate of a point a minute to lead 21-0.

Chile finally enjoyed some sustained possession close to the opposition line but handling errors let the Māori All Blacks off the hook and brilliant attack saw them strike back for Hall to claim his double.

They looked set to add a fifth moments later but prop Ross Wright dropped it cold with the line open before Ioane crossed out wide from Black's cross-field grubber to send them to the sheds with a commanding lead.

The Kiwis picked up where they left off after the resumption, with Lowe completing a long-range movement to score, while Chile's frustrations continued when No 10 Santiago Videla missed a penalty goal attempt from close range.

Nock then finished a play that began inside the Māori All Blacks' own half and went through seven pairs of hands for their seventh try inside the last quarter and added his second to push them out to 54-0.

Hemopo then started and finished a surging play, combining well with Ioane to score a well-deserved try, before Karpik had the last word with his third in the dying stages.

Maori All Blacks 73 (Bryn Hall 2, Tyrel Lomax, Mitch Karpik 3, Josh Ioane, Jonah Lowe, Sam Nock 2 tries, Jackson Hemopo tries, Otere Black 8/9, Josh Ioane 1/2 conversions)

Chile 0