CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales scored three tries in the first 11 minutes before adding seven more in the second half to thrash Tonga 74-24 in a rugby international in Cardiff and seal an eighth straight victory on Saturday.

The Tongans looked in prime shape for an upset win in the Welsh capital when they fought back from 24-3 down in the 22nd minute to be all square three minutes into the second half.

Wales reacted by producing some brilliant offloading and ruthless finishing by crossing seven times from the 46th minute, completing a third victory in November after previous wins over Scotland and Australia. South Africa visits next week.

"We just did the basics pretty well, even though we scored some really good tries," Wales captain and flyhalf Dan Biggar said.

After a third-minute penalty try, there were eight different tryscorers for Wales — with Liam Williams crossing twice.

