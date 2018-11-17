Follow live updates as England take on Japan at Twickenham.











The Rugby Football Union has been plunged into turmoil less than a year before the World Cup in Japan after chief executive Steve Brown announced his resignation on Friday in the face of mounting criticism of the governing body's financial position. He decided to step down from his £400,000-a-year post, according to RFU sources, because of constant sniping and rugby politics.

Brown, 53, who succeeded Ian Ritchie last September after six years as the RFU's chief financial ­officer, is understood to have informed the board of his decision on Wednesday.

Staff at Twickenham were made aware, on the eve of England's Quilter international against Japan at Twickenham, while Brown also told head coach Eddie Jones of his decision. Brown will remain in his position until the end of the year, with Nigel Melville, the RFU's director of professional rugby, taking over as interim until a permanent successor is found.

Brown's resignation comes after The Telegraph had published details of a critical report of the RFU's financial position, compiled by former chief executive Francis Baron. He claimed the governing body had incurred cumulative net losses over the past six years (excluding a one-off Rugby World Cup profit of £26 million) of £46.4 million. The RFU strongly disputed Baron's findings, which also questioned the cost of the redevelopment of Twickenham's East Stand, which had risen from £53.5 million to £81 million.

There was further criticism from John Owen, a former RFU president who was also chair of its community rugby standing committee for five years, who warned that the RFU's recent redundancy programme and cuts would devastate the grass-roots game. Owen said several clubs were considering calling a special general meeting to address the RFU's financial position and the impact of planned cuts of up to £20 million over the next four years.

RFU sources confirmed Brown had decided to step down "after becoming weary of rugby politics in the face of ongoing criticism from people who used to work there".

"Staff are extremely angry at interventions by the likes of Baron at a time when Brown has been working hard to get RFU back on track," said one source. Another said: "This was 100 per cent his decision, he had just had enough of the sniping."

Brown's decision comes ahead of an RFU council meeting next week, with other sources claiming that the financial position remained a grave concern. The governing body's annual accounts are due to be published next month, with Baron predicting they will show another significant loss. One senior source said: "A special general meeting needs to be called now. The board should also be considering their position."

The RFU will want to have new chief executive in place ahead of next year's World Cup in Japan.