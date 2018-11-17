WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Conor Sheary scored in the seventh round of a shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres past the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Sheary beat Laurent Brossoit with a shot over the goalie's glove.

Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots to help Buffalo improve to 11-6-2.

Jeff Skinner tied it at 1 for the Sabres on a power play early in the third period. He extended his goals streak to four games with his 14th of the season.

The Sabres went on a power play with 19 seconds left in the second period after forward Brandon Tanev was called for holding. They capitalized 53 seconds into the third when a rebound bounced around a scramble in the crease and Skinner put in a backhander.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets in the second period. He has three goals and two assists in the last four games.

NOTES: Brossoit made 31 saves. ... Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler had his points streak end at 11 games.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: At Vancouver on Monday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports