Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. John Isner (8), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
Standings: x-Djokovic 3-0 (sets 6-0, games 37-20), x-Zverev 2-1 (4-2, 32-33), Cilic 1-2 (2-5, 38-41), Isner 0-3 (1-6, 30-43)
Standings: x-Federer 2-1 (4-2, 33-25), x-Anderson 2-1 (4-2, 32-22), Thiem 1-2 (2-4, 26-30), Nishikori 1-2 (2-4, 19-33)
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (8), France, def. Mike Bryan and Jack Sock (5), United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Standings: x-Herbert-Mahut 2-1 (4-2, 34-23), x-M.Bryan-Sock 2-1 (4-2, 30-31), Kubot-Melo 1-2 (2-4, 28-35), Marach-Pavic 1-2 (2-4, 33-36)
Standings: x-J.Murray-Soares 3-0 (6-2, 35-31), x-Cabal-Farah 2-1 (4-2, 32-28), Klaasen-Venus 1-2 (3-4, 35-37), Kontinen-Peers 0-1 (1-2, 12-11), w-Mektic-Peya 0-2 (0-4, 19-26)
x-advanced to semifinals; w-withdrew