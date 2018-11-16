SAO PAULO (AP) — The man who designed Brazil's soccer uniform has died at age 83.

The family of Brazilian journalist Aldyr Schlee announced he died on Thursday after a six-year battle against skin cancer.

The yellow shirt and blue shorts kit of Brazil's was created by Schlee for a contest organized by newspaper Correio da Manha in 1953.

Schlee won the contest and received about $5,000 in prize money.

Brazil played the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland and reached the quarterfinals wearing the colors designed by Schlee and has kept them ever since.

The intention of Brazilian soccer executives at the time was to expunge the memory of losing the 1950 World Cup final at home to Uruguay, so replace the white shirt and blue shorts kit.

Schlee was buried on Friday in the city of Pelotas, in southern Brazil.

