COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University trustees are hearing directly from former students who say they were sexually abused by a team doctor, allegations that span the late physician's two decades at the school.

Seven accusers of Dr. Richard Strauss are scheduled to talk about how the abuse has impacted their lives and to request changes at a trustees' meeting Friday. The board has set aside 20 minutes to hear the former students' stories, but their remarks could go longer.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they're shocked by the allegations first raised in April.

A law firm investigating abuse claims told the university's governing board Thursday that about 150 former students have given firsthand accounts of alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss between 1979 and 1997.