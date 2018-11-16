ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat Friday in the first cricket test against Pakistan.

Ajaz Patel, a 30-year-old left-arm spinner, earned his first test cap for New Zealand while experienced seamer Tim Southee was left out of the starting XI. Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult are the three seam bowlers in the attack.

Williamson and Ross Taylor will form the nucleus of New Zealand's batting alongside Henry Nicholls and B.J Watling in the middle-order.

Pakistan's bowling will be spearheaded by Mohammad Abbas, who took 17 wickets against Australia in the last two test matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali was preferred over Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza to partner Abbas with the new ball.

Pakistan also selected two specialist spinners with Bilal Asif and Yasir Shah. Test match specialist batsmen Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali also returned, while opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq recovered from a head injury sustained during the ODI series against New Zealand.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali