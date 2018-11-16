HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 27 points and the Houston Rockets routed the Golden State Warriors 107-86 on Thursday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

The Rockets (7-7), who announced before the game that they were "parting ways" with 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, have won three straight and six of their last eight games after starting 1-5 to reach .500 for the first time since they were 1-1.

The Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry for the fourth straight game, have lost two of their last three. Curry has already been ruled out for Golden State's next two games because of a groin injury.

Kevin Durant had 20 points for the Warriors on a night they were just 4 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Draymond Green had five rebounds and five assists in his return after serving a one-game team-imposed suspension for a dustup with Durant in Monday night's overtime loss to the Clippers. Green addressed the situation for the first time after shootaround but did not apologize for his actions in the heated exchange.

NUGGETS 138, HAWKS 93

DENVER (AP) — Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 25 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures and Denver set the tone for a runaway victory with a big first quarter against Atlanta.

Paul Millsap and Gary Harris added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who unleashed a torrid offensive display to snap their season-high, four-game losing streak.

Jamal Murray, who came off the bench rather than start, had 14 points, as did Trey Lyles.

Denver outshot Atlanta 56.4 percent to 34.8 percent from the field and pushed the pace throughout, getting up and down the floor and wearing down the Hawks, who like to run themselves but were also playing at altitude and in the midst of a four-game road trip.

Jeremy Lin scored 16 points and Kent Bazemore had 14 in the Hawks' sixth straight loss.

CLIPPERS 116, SPURS 111

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining and Los Angeles beat San Antonio for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Clippers improved to 7-1 at home after blowing leads of 14 points in the second quarter and 10 in the fourth.

The Spurs were the third high-powered team in a row beaten by the Clippers, who edged Milwaukee and defending NBA champion Golden State in a pair of overtime wins.

Williams led Los Angeles with 23 points off the bench. Danilo Gallinari added 19 points and Tobias Harris 18.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Spurs, who dropped their third in a row. Rudy Gay added 19 points off the bench.

