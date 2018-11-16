New Zealand baseball fans will have to find another way to get their fix tonight, with Sky unable to show the Auckland Tuatara's game in Perth.

The country's host broadcaster of the Australian Baseball League released a statement in which they said technical difficulties had gotten in the way.

"Due to technical difficulties, tonight's scheduled ABL game between Perth and Auckland will not be available on the Sky TV platform. However, Sky TV and the ABL have worked to secure a separate live feed on YouTube so that fans can still watch the game. Tuatara fans are invited to watch the game at ABLtv.com – Auckland Tuatara @ Perth Heat from 11.55pm. Our apologies."

Tonight's match will be the Tuatara's first ever outing in the ABL, after being named as one of two expansion teams for the 2018/19 season.

Geelong-Korea made their ABL debut last night, falling to a heavy defeat at the hands of the Sydney Blue Sox.