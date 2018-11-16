Canterbury harness racing driver Terry Chmiel has a suspected broken ankle after a dramatic race smash at Addington today.

Chmiel was spectacularly catapulted around 4m into the air after the horse he was driving Divinia Bellezza cannoned into the back of a rival who fell in front of her soon after the start of race five at the iconic Show Day meeting.

Photo / Ajay Berry / Race Images

Chmiel was taken to Christchurch hospital and is unlikely to be able to drive for several weeks, possibly months but the incident could have been far worse.

Chmiel flew into the air and landed on his feet, rather than his head or back, which could have had far more dire consequences.

The race was called off for safety reasons then held 30 minutes later after all the horses were checked by vets, with three of them not taking their place in the second running.

Neither of the horses involved in the incident were seriously injured.