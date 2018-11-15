ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Defender Tin Jedvaj scored his second goal of the game in injury time to earn Croatia a 3-2 win over Spain on Thursday, a result that left both teams and group rival England still in the running to reach the UEFA Nations League finals.

Croatia's win came two months after it was crushed 6-0 by Spain, its worst ever loss, in Seville.

Spain is top of League A, Group 4 with six points. England and Croatia have four points before they meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The group winner advances to the Final Four tournament in June.

Advertisement

With Croatia needing a victory to keep its hopes alive, the World Cup runner-up pinned Spain in its area in the final moments and Jedvaj scored on the rebound after goalkeeper David de Gea had blocked a shot.

Earlier, Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring for the home team in the 54th minute, only for Dani Ceballos to equalize two minutes later.

Croatia went back ahead in the 69th when Jedvaj headed in a cross from Luka Modric, but Sergio Ramos leveled for Spain with a penalty eight minutes later after Sime Vrsaljko handled.

The team that finishes bottom of the group will be relegated to League B.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports