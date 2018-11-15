LONDON (AP) — Dominic Thiem still has a chance to reach the semifinals at the ATP Finals after beating Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-4 Thursday.

Thiem, who lost both of his previous matches at the season-ending tournament, needed to win in straight sets to have any chance of advancing.

Six-time champion Roger Federer, however, needs only to win one set in the late match against Kevin Anderson to advance alongside the South African. If Anderson wins in straight sets, second place will be decided by who has won a higher percentage of games.

Thiem broke twice in the first set against Nishikori, who won only one game in his previous match against Anderson.

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports