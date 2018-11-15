DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Brendan Taylor posted an unbeaten half century as Zimbabwe resisted Bangladesh's spinners to reach 161-4 at lunch on the last day of the second test, chasing an improbable 443 for victory.

In a bid to push for a draw, Zimbabwe began the first of the last three sessions cautiously Thursday after resuming at 76-2. With two sessions remaining, the visitors have six wickets in hand and are 281 runs behind.

Bangladesh picked up two wickets in the session, with pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman (1-19) bowling Sean Williams (13) to make the total 99-3 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-71) continuing to torment Zimbabwe with his guile and turn before taking a return catch to dismiss Sikandar Raza (12) with the total at 120.

Taylor, who scored 110 in the first innings, faced 100 balls and was unbeaten on 54 at the interval. After dealing with the Bangladeshi spinners with astute confidence.

Peter Moor was not out 10 from 50 deliveries in a 41-run fifth-wicket stand.